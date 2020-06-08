Several Columbia River locations would close to camping, campfires, and overnight use under a new rule proposed by the state.
The Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) is seeking public comment on potential restrictions in the North Portland Harbor area, on the north end of Hayden Island including Oregon Slough (also known as the North Portland Harbor Channel), and on the Columbia River at the Sandy River Delta.
Temporary restrictions on camping, campfires, and use between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. were enacted in August 2019 to address ongoing damage to public lands, extensive littering and dumping, reckless burning, and other health and safety issues.
If the proposed rule is adopted, the camping, campfire, and overnight use restrictions would become permanent. The riverbanks would remain open for recreational use during daytime hours.
Public comment sought via Zoom hearing, written comments
A public hearing on the proposed rule will be held June 17, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Visit the DSL website for hearing details, to request the meeting link and to review the draft rule.
The public comment period will be open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Comments must be received by this date and time to be considered. Written comments may be submitted on the DSL website by online form, by email to rules@dsl.state.or.us, or by mail to DSL Rules Coordinator, 775 Summer St. NE, Suite 100, Salem, Oregon 97301.
