The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will host a meeting Thursday, July 27, to share a draft land management plan for Palensky Wildlife Area, a Bonneville Power Administration owned property that is managed by ODFW.
The meeting is open to the public and will take place from 6 pm. To 8 p.m. at the Sauvie Island Grange Hall located at 14443 NW Charlton Road in Portland.
After a short presentation, ODFW staff will answer questions and take public comments on the proposed plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.