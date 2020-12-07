The Netarts-Oceanside Fire District reports a rockslide along the north Oregon Coast briefly trapped several people Saturday morning, Dec. 5.
According to the agency's Facebook post, the rockslide occurred at the south opening of the Oceanside Tunnel partially blocking access.
Fire crews and a crew with Tillamook Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was determined that there were parties trapped on the north side of the tunnel with an incoming tide that would need assistance.
Rescuers devised a plan bringing those individuals out of the south opening, which was approximately three feet in diameter. Victims were removed safely, one by one to the Oceanside beach with the removal taking approximately 25 minutes.
No word from the fire agency as of late Saturday how many people had been rescued, who they are, or their conditions.
Oregon State Parks representative closed the tunnel access until further notice. No details have been released about what caused the slide.
First responders urge beachgoers to be extremely careful when venturing along the beaches, in tunnels and bank sides.
Coos Bay area rescue
In a second search and rescue Saturday, the Coast Guard medevaced a hiker near Cape Arago State Park at Coos Bay after he reportedly fell down a cliff and sustained injuries.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assistance request at 10:50 a.m. Local emergency responders had arrived on scene but were unable to safely transport the injured hiker from his remote location.
At approximately 11 a.m., an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew diverted from a training mission to respond. The aircrew refueled at Sector North Bend before arriving on scene at Cape Arago.
The MH-65 aircrew landed on a nearby beach at approximately 11:45 a.m., allowing the rescue swimmer to disembark and assess the situation.
At 12:30 p.m., the aircrew hoisted the hiker into the helicopter due to the challenging terrain.
The hiker was transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector North Bend where he was reported to be in stable condition.
The Coast Guard urges public, whether on the water or exploring trails on land, to remain aware of your surroundings and respect your limitations. Always have a reliable means of communication to reach emergency responders.
