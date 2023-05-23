Jazz Band Photo 1

The St. Helens High School Jazz Band.

The St. Helens High School Jazz Band has been crowned state champions after their performance at the OMEA State Jazz Championship.

Performing at the Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on May 19, the St. Helens Jazz Band beat out Estacada High School, Molalla, and Stayton High School to take first place. Band Director Noelle Freshner was ecstatic about the performance and the result that was earned through each of the musician’s hard work.

“There was, for sure, a nervous energy the whole time. They were well prepared and had every reason to be confident, but when you are playing in a new hall, on equipment you are not used to, and surrounded by microphones, you can get in your head and make mistakes,” Freshner said. “We were also excited to see a good size audience when we got on stage. A perk of being the last band on before the award presentation. There is a different energy when you have a full audience versus at some festivals where you have just a couple of bands and the judges.”

Jazz Band Photo 2

St. Helens High School’s newest addition to the trophy case.
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.