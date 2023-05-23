The St. Helens High School Jazz Band has been crowned state champions after their performance at the OMEA State Jazz Championship.
Performing at the Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham on May 19, the St. Helens Jazz Band beat out Estacada High School, Molalla, and Stayton High School to take first place. Band Director Noelle Freshner was ecstatic about the performance and the result that was earned through each of the musician’s hard work.
“There was, for sure, a nervous energy the whole time. They were well prepared and had every reason to be confident, but when you are playing in a new hall, on equipment you are not used to, and surrounded by microphones, you can get in your head and make mistakes,” Freshner said. “We were also excited to see a good size audience when we got on stage. A perk of being the last band on before the award presentation. There is a different energy when you have a full audience versus at some festivals where you have just a couple of bands and the judges.”
With the exception of one musician, the entire Jazz Band is made up of students who are also part of the Wind Ensemble, who finished second in their state competition. The band is made up of six saxes (three altos, two tenors, and a bari), four trombones, five trumpets, two percussionists, a piano player, and a bass player. Their set features four songs by four different composers.
According to Freshner, their set included Invitation by Bronislau Kaper (a light swing chart that moves into an Afro-Cuban style), Goodbye My Heart by Mike Smukal (a ballad featuring one of the senior alto sax soloists Sam Kent), Late in the Quarter by Mike Dana (a New Orlean’s street beat tune with lots of soloists) and Hard Right by Bret Zvacek (an up-tempo swing chart).
Freshner said that one of the strengths of their Jazz Band this year has been their bevy of soloists. Their creativity and hard work helped get the Lions to a higher note than the competition.
“This is a special group of kids with some really strong musicians and soloists. Usually, we have just a couple of strong soloists, but this year we had MANY! I am so proud of them all for their hard work leading up to this moment,” Freshner said. “I also know they wanted so much to come out on top this year. I was happy for them that they pulled it off!”
It’s been an incredible spring for St. Helens High School’s music programs as their choir Chor Leonis and the Wind Ensemble band got second with each of their performances at state. This performance was just the cherry on top of an already delicious musical cake. For Freshner, she feels it’s the perfect goodbye for the program’s seniors.
“For this group of amazing seniors, it is a great way to go out,” Freshner said.
