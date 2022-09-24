In the first eight months of 2022 there has been a 55% increase in the number of reports to the state's Bias Hotline, according to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Bias Hotline Results

Each year the Oregon Department of Justice (ODJ) Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) releases an annual report on the Bias Incident Hotline. The most recent report, released in July 2022, showed reports to the hotline were up 53% in 2021. Even more recent data tracked by the Oregon DOJ and analyzed by the CJC shows that reports are up 55% for the first part of 2022.

“Our Bias Response and Sanctuary Promise Hotlines are community resources that can help anybody who has experienced a bias crime or incident or need to report a possible violation of Oregon’s sanctuary laws,” Rosenblum said. “Oregonians value fairness and dignity, and all people should feel safe in their communities. No one should feel like they don’t belong in Oregon. Our hotline advocates are standing by in seven languages, and we are here to support you.”

