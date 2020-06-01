InRoads Credit Union has presented three Columbia County high schools with a combined total of $73,074.05 for the coming school year.
The credit union's 'Team Up for Schools' program contributes 5¢ for every debit card transaction its members make when they use one of three, high-school themed cards. The program raised $21,000 more for local schools this year over last, for an increase of over 40%.
“Over the last three years, we’ve been able to donate a total of $146,027.95 to these three schools with the community’s support," InRoads Credit Union President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet said.
Videos posted to social media features Van Vleet virtually presenting checks and thanking members for their participation in the program. St. Helens High School was given $38,041.35, Rainier High School received $8,165.55, and Scappoose High School was awarded a total of $26,867.15.
“It’s an honor to team up for schools with our members,” Van Vleet said. "We’re all looking forward to raising the bar each year with our Team Up for Schools program.”
Members who want their own Team Up for Schools debit card can pick one up at any area InRoads branch location or request one online at inroadscu.org/teamup.
In a release, InRoads Credit Union (inroadscu.org) administrators said the credit union is an inviting, not-for-profit, community-focused, member-owned financial cooperative that’s open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, volunteers, or worships in Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
Membership is also available to those with immediate family who are existing InRoads members, including a spouse, child, stepchild, grandchild, parent, stepparent, grandparent, or sibling.
InRoads Columbia County locations include, 425 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens, 52691 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose and at 118 East A Street in Rainier.
