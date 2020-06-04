At approximately 9:58 a.m. on June 2, an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper from the Central Point Area Command stopped a 2014 Nissan Sentra for Unlawful Lane Change and Failure to Drive with Lane, on Interstate 5 near milepost 36 northbound.
The trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and a consent search of the vehicle was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 16.3 pounds of suspected heroin concealed in the gas tank of the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Victor Aguilar, 33, from Outlook, Washington was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Heroin.
Law enforcement agents have said it is not uncommon to find illegal drugs being transported along I-5 in Oregon.
A team from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Medford Office assisted OSP in the incident.
