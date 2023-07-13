Jackpots

Approximately a third of sales from both games will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

The multi-state Powerball jackpot stands at $875 million and Mega Millions at $560 million for this weekend's drawings.

The drawing for the Mega Millions is Friday. The Powerball drawing is Saturday.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing produced a $150,000 winner purchased in Cottage Grove and a $50,000 winner purchased in Lincoln City.

