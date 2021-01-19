The Powerball® jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $730 million; $ 546 million cash value.
•If won, this would be the 4th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and 6th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.
● The estimated annuity Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, January 19 drawing is now $850 million with an estimated cash value of $628.2 million. If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 3rd-largest in U.S. lottery history.
•This is the first time ever that Powerball and Mega Millions simultaneously have advertised jackpots above $700 million.
•Mega Millions and Powerball have combined jackpots over $1.5 billion for the Tuesday and Wednesday drawings. This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018 when the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit in South Carolina.
•The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the September 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run – continuing what has been the longest jackpot run in Powerball history.
Details provided by Mega Millions and Powerball operators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.