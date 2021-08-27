When the alarm sounds and members of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) prepare to respond on a call, effective and efficient driving of heavy fire and rescue apparatus is extremely important.
Earlier this week, CRFR members participated in a cone course training event along the St. Helens waterfront.
"There is an art and science of apparatus driver training," the CRFR Facebook reads. "Teaching good habits from the start and practicing often is key."
According to CRFR, the hours spent practicing how to best handle the big rigs are crucial because of the high stress, high visibility and high level of responsibility associated with driving an emergency vehicle.
"We are grateful for all these learning opportunities, thanks to everyone who came out to train," the Facebook post states.
CRFR operates an administrative office at 270 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. For more information, call 503-397-2990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.