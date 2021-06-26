A quest to bike ride in 50 states is just about compete for a Scappoose woman.
Tami Garner has returned to Columbia County to take a brief break from her bike riding quest to attend the June 26 memorial services for her husband, Gary, who passed away in March from ALS.
Following his death, Tami decided to launch a mission to ride her bike in 50 states, 50 rides, raising $50,000 for the NW Chapter of ALS as a tribute to her husband. In late April, The Chronicle profiled Tami's preparations for the journey.
"Our team took some time to lay the groundwork since it was such a significant mission and process," she said in an updated interview conducted this past week. "It was a fast turnaround, no doubt, but May is ALS Awareness month, and we felt that it was a symbolic and solid time to begin."
Tami said she is on schedule and has just completed her 30th ride in Providence, Rhode Island.
"I've driven 8,500 miles and over all my bike miles have totaled about 475." she said.
Shortly after arriving in Rhode Island June 23, Tami flew back to Oregon returning to Scappoose to attend her husband's memorial service. Tami said she will resume her bike ride following other family commitments.
"I have two adult children getting married this summer," she said. "The first one is on July 10. I fly back to Boston on the 11th and will resume my ride on the 13th. Our schedule is on the website, with only a couple small changes. I'll ride as per the schedule, barring any unforeseen obstacles, until about the 1st of September, when my final ride will be in Anchorage, AK."
Tami shares how she has endured the bike rides and the support she has seen along the journey in the full version of this story coming Wednesday, June 30 in the print version of The Chronicle.
