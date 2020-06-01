Local organizers plan a march and rally in St. Helens to show their support for the Black Lives Matters movement.
The planned event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, follows statewide and national rallies that have turned violent and left many businesses looted and vandalized.
Governor Kate Brown has called in Oregon State Police troopers and unarmed members of the Oregon National Guard to help the City of Portland following three nights of violent protects that began Friday. The violence was triggered after the killing of a black man who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
Similar rallies were held over the weekend in Salem and Eugene.
The Chronicle contacted the City of St. Helens to see what legally any group must do to legally hold a rally and march in the city.
The City has a permitting process for any public assembly taking place on city property or in a right-of-way where over 50 people will be attending, according to the City of St. Helens communications director Crystal King.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by the governor which limit local gatherings to 25 people with no traveling, we are not able to issue public assembly permits at this time, King said. "We are aware that this may not prevent people from assembling to protest. City leaders and departments, law enforcement, and partner agencies are currently working together to plan for a potential assembly in St. Helens and help facilitate a peaceful protest for both the protestors and our community."
A Zoom electronic online meeting between the march and rally organizers and local law enforcement agents is planed for this evening. The Chronicle will follow that event with updates here online and in the Wednesday print edition of The Chronicle.
