The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country.
Currently, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
Blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
A blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 901 Port Avenue in St. Helens.
While summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.
The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions, according to Red Cross administrators.
As a thank you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last, and, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
