Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies report a multi-agency response on Sauvie Island near Hadley's Landing following a boat fire with a family on board.
All four people, two children and two adults, were able to swim to shore following the incident late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15. Deputies and Portland Fire crews reached the family and administered medical attention.
The four were transported to a Portland area hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.
Marine deputies rescued two dogs while Portland Fire worked to extinguish the boat fire. The boat later sank.
The cause of the fire and the names of the four had not been released by investigators as of later Tuesday, Dec. 15.
