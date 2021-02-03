Fire crews rushed to the St. Helens Marine late Wednesday afternoon to a report of a boat on fire.
When crews arrived they found the two occupants out of the 30-foot boat sitting along the marine boardwalk and light smoke coming from the boat.
Craten Sanders said he and his wife, Kathy, were changing batteries on the boat when smoke began filling the vessel.
"Smoke came out and we called the fire department," Sanders said. "We hooked up a hose and began spraying water inside the boat where we thought it would be hot."
Sanders complained of smoke inhalation, otherwise the two said they were able to get off the boat uninjured.
The two St. Helens residents were preparing to go crabbing when the incident occurred on their boat.
"So now it will be a few weeks before we can go, but we'll get it figured out Sanders said.
Damage estimates to the boat were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.