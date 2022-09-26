River Death
Image by James Yang / The Chronicle

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has released the following details concerning a person who perished in the Columbia River.

On Sunday Sept. 19, 2022, at about 5:20 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff's Office was notified of a person who fell off a Stand Up Board (paddleboard) near Collins Beach, on Sauvie Island.

Clark, Multnomah, and Columbia Counties responded. They were unable to locate the missing person.

