The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has released the following details concerning a person who perished in the Columbia River.
On Sunday Sept. 19, 2022, at about 5:20 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff's Office was notified of a person who fell off a Stand Up Board (paddleboard) near Collins Beach, on Sauvie Island.
Clark, Multnomah, and Columbia Counties responded. They were unable to locate the missing person.
On Tuesday Sept. 21, Columbia County Search and Rescue (SAR) and K9, searched the Columbia River near Collins Beach but were unable to locate the missing person.
On Saturday Sep. 24, at about 9:40 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received the report of a body on the Columbia River near Warrior Rock.
The reporting person used their boat to keep other boaters from striking the body as the body drifted to a private dock, near the St Helens Court House.
CCSO recovered the body from the water and it was taken to the Columbia Funeral Home.
The CCSO positively identify the body as Tabitha W. Curtis 42, of Salem, OR, the person who fell off the paddleboard on Sept. 19.
The cause of death had not been released by CCSO as Sept. 26.
