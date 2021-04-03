Reports of counterfeit money circulating in the south Oregon coastal community of Bandon, come with a twist.
The Bandon Police warning said fake $20 bills found circulating in the community were first discovered by a local bank, where tellers alerted law enforcement.
While the bills look like real money, there is one easy way to be sure. On the top of the fake bills, it is printed “For Motion Picture Use Only.”
The discovery is valuable information for businesses in Oregon because it comes as many are reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
In many cases, counterfeit case is passed during high business times, investigators said.
Often, the suspect is from out of the area and attempts to pass the counterfeit bill when it is busy in the business. The suspect will specifically time it and work it when it is busy, according to police.
Law enforcement officials urge business employees to take the time necessary to carefully check the bills. If you suspect counterfeit, get a good description of the person passing the money and a vehicle license pate number, than call police.
Officers urge employees not to confront anyone passing what appears to be counterfeit money. If you can do so safely, without putting yourself in danger, notify police while the person is still at the business.
Many times, counterfeit suspects purchase small items and pay with large bogus bills, according to police.
As police confiscated the fake cash its stored in evidence and later sent to the U.S. Secret Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.