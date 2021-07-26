A suspicious device discovered inside the Rainier Post Office at 207 W A Street brought the Oregon State Police (OSP) bomb squad and U.S. Postal Service inspectors to the scene Monday morning, July 26.
Post office employees notified Rainier Police of the suspicious device shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. The post office was closed to the public and the employees were evacuated a short distance away after police arrived. Officers placed yellow caution tape around the entrances of the building to keep everyone out while an investigation was conducted.
The OSP bomb squad was called to the scene and a member suited up in protective gear and entered the post office to investigate. A short time later the bomb squad member reemerged from the building carrying a brown paper bag with the device safely inside.
Officials closely examined the device, which they said was not explosive. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. the employees and the public were allowed back into the building and business resumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.