Cracked bricks are what was left after a vehicle struck a building on St. Helens Street near S. First Street.

Damaged Building

The building wall and front door frame sustained damage, according to this photo from Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

The vehicle hit the building and left the scene, according to a Facebook post by Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews who responded to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported.

According to CRFR, The building owner was on scene and he along with building inspectors were going to check for structural safety.

