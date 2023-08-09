Signing Ceremony

Gov. Kotek signs the legislation during a ceremony in her state capital building office.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has signed six bills passed during the 2023 legislative session to address the behavioral health crisis in Oregon.

“As your Governor, I’m fighting for a behavioral health system that supports healing and recovery no matter where you live,” Kotek said. “And to the friends and family who have watched a loved one struggle with an untreated mental health issue or addiction, I recognize your suffering and am moved by your hope. Know that I am focused on improving outcomes across our state. “That’s why today is so important. The bills I am signing mark progress towards building a behavioral health continuum of care that incorporates harm reduction, suicide prevention, stronger tools against substance abuse among youth and adults, and improvements to the implementation of Measure 110.”

Below is the list of bills Governor Kotek signed:

