The annual Big Halloween Parade held in St. Helens each October was cancelled last year and again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a local group hopes they have found a traditional way to continue the spirit of Halloween with a safer event.
The Columbia Boulevard Trick-or-Treat is set for Friday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. To find out about this event, The Chronicle contacted key organizer Betsy Stephens of the Heather Epperly’s American Family Insurance in St. Helens.
The Chronicle: Why do you believe this sort of event is a positive approach in celebrating Halloween?
Betsy Stephens: Several of our team members make up the committee that plans, sponsors and runs The Big Halloween Parade. We very much wanted to hold the traditional parade this year and while things are not as closed down as they were last year at this time, we were having a very hard time sorting a way to keep all of the amazing supporters of the parade safe and socially distanced. We thought it best for our community to hold off one more year. That being said, we are a group that thoroughly enjoys Halloween and working with other businesses so we wanted to find a way to still keep some of that going this year.
A lot of towns do or have done business trick-or-treat events, and so we reached out to our neighboring small businesses to put this together. We felt this event would help two-fold: a great trick-or-treating opportunity for our local kids of all ages as well as to help support our fellow local small businesses.
The Chronicle: What do you hope those participating take away from this event?
Stephens: Our hope is that we will be another great opportunity for parents and kids to get out and enjoy some Halloween fun as well as see some of the businesses on the upper boulevard and have a great time celebrating.
The Chronicle: Describe how this event will work and what you are suggesting the participating businesses have ready to give to the children.
Stephens: We have a route established starting at our office, Heather Epperly’s American Family Insurance, and working the way up the boulevard. Sunshine Pizza and Mailboxes Northwest will be the last stop on the climb up the boulevard and the route then crosses over to Christina’s Chest and heads back down Columbia Boulevard.
Currently we have 14 businesses who are participating, in addition to our office we have: Family Vision Clinic, Route 30 Liquidators, Ryan Moore’s Farmers Insurance Mailboxes Northwest, Sunshine Pizza, Christina’s Chest, Bertucci’s Chocolates, Richardson’s Furniture, Wiggle Butz Pet Bakery, John L Scott, Rock-it- Salon, Diana’s Formal Affair, The Amani Center and The Chronicle.
We have asked each business to be ready to hand out family friendly items for trick-or-treaters of all ages and we encouraged them to decorate their businesses. Our office is going with a Disney villains theme for both our decorations as well as our costumes. We have heard some great ideas from some of the participating businesses, but don’t want to spoil any surprises.
The Chronicle: Due to the current pandemic, what health and safety steps are you asking participants to follow?
Stephens: Our community is still working to find ways to celebrate with all the changes COVID-19 has brought to our world. We will be encouraging participants to stay in their household group and to leave at least six feet between themselves and others.
The Chronicle: What are you suggesting to businesses who decide not to take part in the event to help the trick or treaters not approach the shop?
Stephens: While we would love to have every business along the route participate, we understand that is not practical or possible for everyone. We have been speaking to most of the businesses along the route, those who are not able to participate are aware of the event. We will be marking the route with signs in the participating businesses windows as well as considering some larger markers for the day of. We will be handing out a small map with a list of the participating businesses at the first stop as well. We also are looking into having a volunteer(s) at the cross walk at N 21st Street to help ensure the trick-or-treaters have a safe opportunity to cross the boulevard.
We hope that both the participating businesses as well as the trick-or-treaters have a great time.
For more information about the Boulevard Trick-or-Treat visit Facebook Trick-or-Treat the Boulevard | Facebook, text/call 503-397-2033, or email rstephen@amfam.com.
