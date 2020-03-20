A state investigation is underway into another cyber attack in Oregon. This follows a similar investigation still being conducted at city hall in St. Helens.
The latest incident event occurred March 6 when the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) uncovered a phishing incident that affected one staff member’s e-mail.
What happened?
A spear phishing email was sent to a DHS employee, according to DHS officials. The employee opened the phishing email and exposed their credentials to an outside entity. The agency officials said they cannot confirm that any client or employee’s personal information was copied or used inappropriately.
What DHS is doing about it
DHS is in the process of thoroughly reviewing the incident and the information involved. DHS plans to contract with an outside entity to clarify the number and identities of any individuals whose information was compromised, and the specific kinds of information involved.
While there is no indication that any protected health information was copied or used inappropriately, DHS will notify any individuals whose information was compromised.
DHS will provide identity theft protection services to potentially impacted employees and clients.
The Department of Human Services officials said they take the privacy and confidentiality of employee and client information seriously. Established information technology security processes enabled the agency to detect and contain the incident quickly and stop the unauthorized access.
The security and confidentiality of private health information is critical to the Department of Human Services. While the department cannot confirm that any clients’ personal information was acquired from its email system or used inappropriately, it is notifying the public because information was accessible to an unauthorized person or persons.
DHS will provide updates as more information is known.
St. Helens cyberattack
In January, officials at St. Helens City Hall reported suspicious activity within the City's computer network and that some data and programs were unavailable. The disruption ended and public online and phone services to the city departments restored a few days later.
The City brought in a third party forensic IT firm that specializes in cyber security to investigate.
"The suspicious activity was caused by a phishing email sent to a staff member," City of St. Helens Communication Director Crystal King told The Chronicle. "There is still an ongoing investigation to review our emails and the host computer to confirm any potential issues in the future."
Tillamook County officials disclosed last week that a $300,000 ransom was paid to regain county data access following a Jan. 22 cyberattack, according to a report by the Tillamook Headlight Herald.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.