Update posted at 10:42 a.m.
The highway is now re-opened for south and northbound traffic.
Update posted at 10:28 a.m.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) reports a construction crew hit a four inch gas main at the intersection of Millard Road and Highway 30 in St. Helens. The highway is closed in all directions until NW Natural arrives on scene and assesses the situation and caps the pipe. CRFR fire personnel are on standby and have evacuated several buildings near the Incident.
Update posted at 10:25 a.m.
Traffic being diverted south on Highway 30 at Achilles road.
Update posted at 10:18 a.m.
Northwest Natural Gas has arrived on the scene to aid with the gas line incident. Traffic is still at a standstill on Highway 30, a half-mile south and a half-mile north from Millard Road—the site of the incident.
Previous update posted at 10:00
First responders are at the site of a gas line leak at Millard Road and Highway 30.
Evacuations have been made at the site of a gas leak at Millard Road on Highway 30 in St. Helens.
Traffic is effected by the leak, and the highway is closed a half mile from the gas line leak site in each direction. Police are directing traffic off the roadway at the closure sites.
Northwest Natural Gas has arrived on the scene to aid with the gas line incident.
Traffic is still at a standstill on Highway 30, a half-mile South and a half-mile North from Millard Road—the site of the incident.
More details to come, as soon as staff receives further information.
