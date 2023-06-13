The St. Helens City Council has adopted the city’s $92.5 million fiscal year 2024 operating budget, making only one change from the budget committee’s recommendations.
During its June 7 meeting, the council revised the city public safety fee increase, which is bilked as part of residents’ utility bills each month, upping the fee to $10.
Background
Predicted to run a 5% deficit in the next fiscal year, the budget document states that the city is using general fund reserves to alleviate the deficit. The general fund reserves balance is predicted to be negative by fiscal year 2025-2026.
Other funding options implemented in the FY 24 budget include an increase in garbage and recycling rates and an increase in utility rates. Resolutions for both these increases were passed at the June 7 meeting, and the new rates will go into effect on or after the next full billing cycle beginning July 15.
No changes we’re made to the adopted budget regarding the controversial decision to leave a vacant police officer position unfilled. To help balance service levels and maintain the general fund reserve, the city’s the budget document recommends “leaving one vacant officer position unfilled.”
City of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King acknowledged the possibility of funding the vacant position through additional revenues, such as a possible general obligation bond and a local levy and gas tax but made no promises the city would pursue those routes.
“If resources become available through future revenue increases or reductions in services elsewhere, then the City Council has the ability to consider filling the vacant positions,” King said.
The decision to keep this cost-cutting budget policy comes just after the St. Helens Police Association, the union representing the police department, has called the decision to leave the vacant position unfilled “a colossal mistake,” primarily due to their ongoing staffing shortage.
“The first purpose [of this post] is to reiterate where the association stands and let it be known that we think it is a colossal mistake for the city to neglect the staffing of the police department,” the association’s Facebook post read.
Following the city council’s decision to adopt the budget, which includes not filling a police officer’s position, the association posted another statement.
“This will directly result in unreasonable amounts of overtime, officers leaving for properly staffed agencies, the inability for officers to be at community events etc. The city has been advised countless times of what the fallout will look like and still maintained that it was not necessary to properly staff the police department. The association members are doing their best to keep the community safe and will continue to do so. We remain hopeful that police staffing in the city will eventually become a priority for the city administration,” the association’s Facebook post starts.
Residents speak out against budget move, councilors respond
At the June 7 meeting, multiple residents spoke out against the city’s decision to leave the vacant officer position unfilled. One resident urged the city to use the increased public safety fee to fund the vacant position instead of the new police station.
“I wouldn’t mind suggesting we pause the construction of the police station and focus on getting police,” they said. “While there’s an unfunded police position, which maybe will get funded, I really think you need to add to the core police group. That’s more important than building the building. I think we can’t afford the police station now.”
Jennifer Massey stressed the need for police officers because of staffing shortages and the need to keep 24-hour police coverage. According to the St. Helens Police Association, the St. Helen’s Police Department is one of the only law enforcement agencies providing 24-hour coverage in the county.
“As you know, there’s a dire need to fill [officer] positions soon, otherwise St. Helens will be without 24-hour coverage,” Massey added. “I recently learned that another current officer is already in background to transfer to another agency outside of Colombia County. While I don’t have the evidence, I understand this to be due to the fact that the council supported the county and not the city.”
City Councilors responded to some of the public’s concerns during the councilor comments portion of the meeting, underscoring the need to find creative budget solutions and fund the vacant police officer position.
“It’s my opinion that we need to get a little more creative and problem-solve with the budget. I am extremely concerned about the police issue,” Council President Jessica Chilton said. “We need to get more creative in looking at how we can get these police officers and keep our city safe.”
Councilor Brandon Sundeen noted that he agreed with Council President Chilton about needing to find creative budget solutions.
“I feel the same way that we’ve got to get creative and solve this problem somehow. It might not be perfect, but I think we’ve got to do better than we have been,” Councilor Sundeen said.
Resident files FOIA Act to see councilor text messages about levy
Some residents also expressed their frustration over the council’s decision to not fund the vacant police position while showing their public support of the Colombia County Sheriff’s tax levy, Measure 5-290, which will add seven new sheriff’s deputies. At the May 3 city council meeting, councilors Sundeen, Gunderson, and Birkle all voted in favor of approving a letter of support for the sheriff’s levy. Unofficial results as of June 2 show the levy passed with 52.1% of voters in favor.
One resident, Jennifer Massey, stated that she filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain text messages the councilors sent regarding the sheriff’s levy. Massey said text messages between Councilor Sundeen and one “well-connected Republican in the community” about the levy are concerning to her and others.
“You’re all aware now that I requested the FOIA request for the text message regarding the levy,” Massey said. “I also found it interesting when reading Commissioner Sundeen’s messages where it said, ‘a lot of people are reaching out to me and so far none have been in support.’ But he still supported the levy. He goes on to say, ‘I agree. I’m a listener, and sometimes it’s hard to drown out the noise, which solicited the response, ‘the best-known leaders know how to do that. You’re going to see some support from some pretty powerful people, just FYI.’ This response is from a well-connected Republican in the community. So, if that doesn’t scream ‘good ‘ole boy’ network, I don’t know what does. People are watching very closely.”
At the very end of the city council meeting, Councilor Birkle appeared to offer a response to Massey’s comment.
“I heard at the last main meeting this reference to the ‘good ‘ole boys’ network. In one sense, I am guilty, because since the age of 15 I’ve actually been part of a good ‘ole boys’ and girls’ network, the AARP,” Councilor Birkle said. “But more seriously, my understanding when I go to a boys’ network is that it’s a group of people who regularly meet and have social relationships. They get together, talk about stuff, and do a little tit for tatt, trading. You rub my back and I’ll rub your back. I’m not aware of any ‘good ‘ole boys’ network. What could any of us gain from that? I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve met the sheriff and Commissioner Garrett. So be it.”
