The Spending Plan

The $92.5M budget and spending plan includes a public safety fee increase.

The St. Helens City Council has adopted the city’s $92.5 million fiscal year 2024 operating budget, making only one change from the budget committee’s recommendations.

During its June 7 meeting, the council revised the city public safety fee increase, which is bilked as part of residents' utility bills each month, upping the fee to $10.

The only revision was an increase in the public safety fee – which is billed as part of residents’ utility bills every month – upping the fee to $10. The fee was increased to help the city construct a new public safety facility as well as help maintain the city’s general fund reserves.

