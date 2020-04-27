The City of St. Helens Budget Committee is set to meet at 8 p.m. on April 30.
The public session will be held electronically through a Zoom meeting. See The Chronicle's earlier review of the proposed $43 million budget attached.
8 p.m. April 30
- Call to Order
- Election of Budget Chair
- Approval of Minutes from Previous Year
- Public Comment on Proposed Budget
- 2020-2021 Budget Message
- Discussion and approval of 2018-19 Proposed Budget
1- Move to approve expenditures for FY 2020/2021 in the amount of $53,000 and to establish the maximum expenditures as shown on the FY 2020/2021 Proposed Budget.
2- Second the motion, but no vote. This is the opportunity for changes to the proposed budget to be introduced. If changes are suggested you need a motion and a second, followed by discussion and a vote on that chance motion only.
3- After all the change motions have been considered, have the original motion amended to reflect the new total and the revised expenditure summary and then vote on the motion.
Adjourn
This will be a Zoom Meeting
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94617270033 Meeting ID: 946 1727 0033
Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/683711461
Meeting ID: 683-711-461
Dial by your location +1 346 248 7799
YouTube Link
