Following back-to-back home dedications, two local families are moving into their new townhomes in St. Helens this week, thanks to Columbia County Habitat (CCHFH) for Humanity and dozens of volunteers.
The homes are CCHFH's first ever multi-family project. During the dedications, both the new home owners shared their overwhelming thanks for the opportunity to have a stable home and their excitement of being homeowners, according to CCHFH officials.
In addition to getting their keys, the home owners were presented with gifts and prayers from the Faith Build partners and a donation of gifts cards from Scappoose Grocery Outlet.
The townhomes are the tenth and eleventh homes built by the local nonprofit which works to give a hand up to low income families.
“Transformative is the best word to describe this project,” CCHFH Executive Director Jennifer Anderson said. “Our volunteers started out cleaning up this blighted property in the fall of 2019. It is amazing to see donations and hard work from so many in our community come together to create two beautiful homes.”
Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic created many hurdles, including limiting the number of volunteers on site, increasing material costs and disrupting fundraising.
Families accepted into the CCHFH program are required to complete financial education and home ownership classes. The families purchase homes with mortgages that are designed to help them build equity at a rapid rate.
CCHFH is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. There are 25 affiliates in Oregon. Each Habitat affiliate is an independent, locally managed organization which coordinates local construction and selects partner families.
Collectively, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 29 million people construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes worldwide since its founding in 1976.
For more information, call Columbia County Habitat for Humanity at 503-366-1400.
