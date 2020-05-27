Employees from the St. Helens Burgerville, 715 S. Columbia River Highway, are participating in the restaurant's company-wide Burger Break Brigade by delivering burgers to local frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest delivery took place on Tuesday, May 26, with the St. Helens Burgerville employees serving the Columbia Pacific Food Bank with 30 burgers.
In a release, Burgerville officials said they are positively overwhelmed by the generosity of the restaurant's guests who have donated more than $40,000 worth of burgers to feed essential workers since the creation of its “Burger Break Brigade” initiative.
More than 7,500 Community Built Burgers have been purchased by customers since the program launched in April. For every Community Built Burger purchased, Burgerville applies a double-match increasing donated Northwest Cheeseburger to 22,000.
“Guest support has been fantastic, far exceeding our expectations -- much to the delight of everyone in the company,” Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor said. “People are eager to thank workers on the front lines and be a part of something bigger; it makes us proud to serve as a catalyst, activating pent up demand in our communities to support each other.”
Companies, employees, and community organizations can request a Burger Break for their health care workers, first responders and other essential workers at www.burgerville.com/burgerbreaks.
To date, Burgerville has received 60 requests and already fulfilled 27 burger drops. The company will continue burger deliveries through summer, with 3,500 grocery workers at New Seasons Market up next. The grocery drop is made possible in part through a generous donation from a long-shared partner of both companies: Country Natural Beef.
“It’s the people in our food system who are keeping all of us fed who are the real champions,” Taylor said. “There was a ground swell of interest in seeing grocery workers get a show of thanks for all they’re doing on the frontline to keep business as usual.”
In the release, Taylor said Burgerville will continue supporting essential workers through the COVID crisis. Customers can purchase Community Built Burgers and share cash donations for future Burger Breaks when ordering either through drive-thrus or the Burgerville App. Community organizations can request Burger Breaks by going to www.Burgerville.com/BurgerBreaks.
