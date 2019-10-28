In anticipation of the upcoming strong east wind event, the fire districts of Columbia County including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District are implementing a burn ban effective Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Gusty east winds along with clear skies, low humidity and single digit dewpoints will increase the fire danger significantly over the next several days. All outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice. Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
Northwest Oregon is known for having cold, dry east wind events outside of the traditional fire season. Once our “normal” fall and winter weather returns the burn ban will be lifted. Please contact your local fire district for more information.
For additional information regarding 2019 fire season information please visit https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.