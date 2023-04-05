Burning Period

Before burning anything in your yard, a burn permit must be obtained through Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRF&R). Residential burn permits are available through CRF&R’s website at www.crfr.com/burn-information.

The spring burn period for residential open burning in the city limits of St. Helens will begin on the first Saturday in May, running from May 6-21.

Burn periods are established for residents to burn yard debris. Burn periods do not apply to activities such as using a charcoal barbeque or recreational outdoor fire pit.

