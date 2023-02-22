Portland Community College has been awarded a $300,000 grant for the Next Generation Machine Manufacturing Technology initiative.

Columbia County Connection

The PCC OMIC Training Center, located in Columbia County, provides access to academic, workforce training, community enrichment programs and support services.

The project is one of 42 that the Higher Education Coordinating Commission awarded in the first round of $10 million Future Ready Oregon Workforce Ready grants. These projects are focused on encouraging innovation and removing barriers to job training and education for historically underserved and marginalized populations.

The Next Gen MMT project is a collaboration between the PCC’s Opportunity Centers, the Machine Manufacturing Technology Program, OMIC Training Center in Columbia County, as well as many community-based organizations and industry partners. The project supports communities of color and low-income populations by improving awareness of and expanding access to industry-aligned training.

