Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) announced today that Julia Jackson, Executive Director, has separated employment with the agency.
In a release from CCMH, the Columbia County behavioral health agency said its Board of Directors has appointed an interim, collaborative leadership team of four to oversee agency operations and support staff.
"CCMH’s Board of Directors are committed to providing the highest level of care to our staff and our community while prioritizing safety, growth, and wellbeing," the release stated.
There was no indication why the separation of employment has occurred. CCMH is said to be one of the largest employers in Columbia County.
For questions regarding agency operations or patient related concerns, email Director of Development Hope Wirta at hopew@ccmh1.com. For all other inquiries, contact the Board Chair at Alex.Tardif@columbiacountyor.gov
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
