With an average annual wage of $40,729 in 2019, Columbia County’s average wage is only 74 percent of the average statewide ($55,019) and only 64 percent of the neighboring Portland Metro area’s average ($63,227).
This helps to explain the large share of the population that commutes outside the county for work. However, Columbia County does have some private industries with high average wages.
At the top of the county’s high-wage list is the utilities sector with 121 jobs and average annual wages of $126,844. That’s more than three times the county’s average wage. Utilities provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. Local government also provides utility services but only private-sector data is included in this analysis.
The sector with the second highest average wage was financial investment and related activity with 18 jobs and an average wage of $114,081. Companies in this sector provide services such as underwriting securities, acting as brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities, managing portfolios of assets, providing investment advice, and other fiduciary services. Electronic markets and agents/brokers ($90,894), chemical manufacturing ($82,414), and telecommunications ($80,417) round out the county’s top five high-wage industries.
Nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing has the largest employment of the high-wage sectors shown with 164 jobs. Mining, heavy and civil engineering construction, and waste management and remediation services make up the last three high-wage sectors. With only about 6 percent of the county’s employment, the top nine high-wage sectors account for about 13 percent of the total payroll in the county.
For a more detailed look, go to the Oregon Employment Department's web site below to see the full 2019 employment and wages by industry for Columbia County.
https://www.qualityinfo.org/ed-ewind/?at=1&t1=0~4104000009~00~3~0000~00~00000~2019~00&t2=1~4104000009~50~3~1021~22~221~0000~00
Shawna Sykes is an Oregon Employment Department Workforce analyst and economist. She may be reached at 503-396-7355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.