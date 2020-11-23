OnPoint Community Credit Union has announced that it will open 20 new branches located within Fred Meyer stores across Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2021.
This is the largest branch expansion in OnPoint’s history and the news reinforces the credit union’s commitment to its members and the Northwest region, OnPoint said in a releases. As Oregon's largest credit union, OnPoint currently operates 36 branches, with four locations having opened in 2020 alone, and serves more than 415,000 members.
"As part of our unwavering commitment to Oregon and SW Washington, we are always looking for new ways to expand our services and grow our presence to better assist our members,” OnPoint Community Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Stuart said. "Fred Meyer serves as a community staple across the region, and when an opportunity arose to work with this local company while at the same time be more accessible to our members, we were thrilled to embark upon this new partnership."
OnPoint's new in-store branches will open on a rolling basis throughout the first half of 2021, with construction set to begin in January. Each branch will offer members a complete suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATMs and notarization.
"We are honored to be selected as Fred Meyer's community credit union partner," OnPoint’s Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Tory McVay said. "Co-locating with a major regional supermarket will provide our growing membership and the communities we serve with convenient one-stop access to essential financial services. We are proud to not only help our members achieve their financial goals, but to also invest more deeply in our region and provide up to 200 new jobs to members of our community.”
“We are excited to welcome OnPoint Community Credit Union into our stores,” Fred Meyer Stores, Inc Director of Corporate Affair Jeffery Temple said. “Our customers rely on Fred Meyer to provide one-stop-shopping, so we look forward to offering a trusted community credit union to fulfill our customers’ financial needs.”
OnPoint officials said they will release additional details regarding the new Fred Meyer in-store branches in January 2021.
OnPoint operates a branch at 420 S Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. Fred Meyer operates a story in Scappoose at 51501 Columbia River Highway.
