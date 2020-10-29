In an effort to ease some of the financial burden on business owners in the county, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners is exploring options to waive county food, pool and lodging service fees for 2021.
Many of the businesses who are charged these fees were unable to operate as usual when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some still aren’t operating as usual.
Columbia County Public Health Director Micheal Paul suggested using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to cover the salaries of public health employees and putting the salary money toward the cost of service fees at a board of commissioners work meeting on Oct. 14.
County Finance Director Louise Kallstrom told the commissioners she was uncertain enough CARES Act funding remains to cover the cost of that plan at the board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Commissioner Henry Heimuller suggested using funds from marijuana sales taxes to cover the county portion of license and service fees for businesses in 2021.
“If I were a business owner I’d be pleased by the majority of the fee being waived for 2021,” Heimuller said.
Commissioner Alex Tardif said he has been making calls to state officials to see if the state would consider waiving the service fees as well, but to no avail. A portion of the fees charged by the county, roughly 10%, goes to the state, and without forgiveness at the state level that portion of the fees will still be due, Tardif said.
“Where it hurts us is where we pay the state,” Tardif said.
The plan is to allow the service fees paid by businesses this year essentially roll into next year because of the limitations placed on operations this year from the pandemic. Businesses will still be responsible for paying their portion of state fees.
“I think if I were a business owner and I only had to pay 10-12% of the normal fee, I’d be very pleased with that,” Heimuller said.
Paul suggested the county include a letter from the commissioners explaining the reduced fee charged by the county with the invoice they send to the state.
The Chronicle will update this developing story as more details emerge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.