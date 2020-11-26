As shoppers head into the holidays with on-site and online Christmas lists, Columbia County organizers of an effort to support local businesses are encouraging local spending.
The campaign began in 2014 called Keep it Local Columbia County (KILCC).
KILCC representative Natasha Parvey shares insight about the campaign in the following conversation.
The Chronicle: When and why did the Keep it Local Columbia County effort begin?
Natasha Parvey: Keep it Local CC began as a grassroots effort to promote shop local with the guidance and leadership support from the Ford Family Foundation in 2014. The mission was and is to support local businesses by implementing a "Shop Local" program.
KILCC worked with AMBIA (American Independent Business Alliance) to determine needs in our communities and it found people would shop locally if they knew where to shop. One of the solutions was to create an online website for local businesses and events hence our website www.KeepItLocalCC.com was launched. We had the website updated in January 2020 to make it easier to navigate.
Keep It Local CC is a project under CCBA (Columbia County Business Alliance), a 501(c)3, that was formed in 2017. Keep It Local CC works closely with CCET.
The Chronicle: How has the project evolved since its beginning and how is Small Business Saturday a key part of the campaign?
Parvey: We started as a group of community leaders and business owners to formalize to a nonprofit CCBA partnered with CCET (Columbia County Economic Team). Keep It Local CC is a project of CCBA. In 2016, we started a campaign to promote local businesses across Columbia County called "Catch The Holiday Spirit Campaign."
The Clatskanie Chamber had been doing this campaign for many years and it was tested in 2015 with Rainier Chamber before taken countywide the following year. The first year we tracked $26,000 in the first year for local spending during a four week marketing campaign to $96,000 in the fourth year in 2019.
This year we have added a digital catalog called "Holiday Gift Guide" to showcase local products as ideas to purchase for the holiday.
We promote Shop Small Saturday as a collective. It helps remind locals to keep their dollars in their community.
The Chronicle: What have been the successes of this campaign?
Parvey: In our fifth Year for Catch the Holiday Spirit Across Columbia County Campaign, we have a record-breaking number of businesses participating at 86. We tracked $96,000 spent locally during our four-week campaign in 2019. The success comes in when local businesses promote the campaign and shoppers spend locally first.
The Chronicle: Given the current challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, why do you believe it is even more important for Columbia County residents to shop locally?
Parvey: According to AMBIA, for every $1.00 spent at a local business, it is re-spent 6 times. Local businesses employ local people. It makes sense to put your money back into your community by shopping local. You can shop local, dine or take out local food, hire local professionals, explore local and give local. If you want to see a vibrant community, you have to put your money where your home is.
The Chronicle: What have been the challenges of moving the overall campaign and the Catch the Holiday Spirit Across Columbia County effort online and what have been the rewards?
Parvey: This campaign has always listed businesses on our website and we can drive potential customers to their business using social media and the power of advertising the event as a group.
This year we are adding a digital catalog that will feature products that can be purchased right from the business in the catalog or you can go to that business to inquire about the item. It puts many businesses all in one spot to support with gift ideas.
The following is the KLCC Catch the Holiday Spirit Across Columbia County release.
Keep it Local Columbia County and Columbia County Economic team (CCET) invite you to shop locally with participating businesses in the Catch the Holiday Spirit Across Columbia County campaign. Don’t miss your opportunity to win gift cards during the 4-week campaign. This year more than ever, our small businesses need your support.
The 5th Annual coordinated county-wide holiday marketing campaign sponsored by Wauna Credit Union called “Catch the Holiday Spirit Across Columbia County” starts on November 21 and runs thru Dec 31.
Local businesses include: retail with some offering curbside pickup, online businesses, professional services businesses that support shop small, and many more! You may also donate local or purchase gift cards from participating businesses.
Find 86 different businesses from across Columbia County on our website www.KeepItLocalCC.com. It is easy to get involved and make a difference.
Here’s how to “Catch the Holiday Spirit” across Columbia County:
- Get active
Participate in the Catch the Spirit Campaign by shopping locally across the county Nov. 21st – Dec. 31st. Find participating businesses at https://keepitlocalcc.com/shop-local/catch-the-holiday-spirit/.
Fill up your “Spirit Card” by reporting what you spend at participating businesses during the campaign period. Then return it to a drop off location to be entered in the prize drawing (a minimum of 3 prizes worth $50 each will be awarded in each community and a grand prize valued at $150.00 for the county drawing). To be COVID-19 safe, please self-report on your card.
To celebrate Shop Small Saturday, a digital Holiday Gift Guide will be available on November 28th on our facebook page and website. The catalog includes
suggestions for gifts to purchase directly from the catalog, or learn where to purchase or contact the business owner to order.
To learn more and get involved, contact Keep It Local Columbia County at 503-498-6799 or at keepitlocalcc@gmail.com.
