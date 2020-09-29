Les Schwab Tire Centers has announced an agreement to sell the company to family-owned investment firm Meritage Group.
“The decision to sell has always been about securing the long-term success of the Company,” Les Schwab Chief Executive Officer Jack Cuniff said. “Meritage Group has a history of preserving culture and values while growing its companies with investment over time. This is a great fit, and aligns well with Les’ vision and all we have built together.”
About Meritage Group
LP Meritage Group LP is a family-owned private investment firm founded by Nat Simons with assets under management in excess of $10 billion as of December 31, 2019.Meritage began investing in 1997, and pursues investment strategies in public and private equity, credit, and real estate that are generally fundamentally oriented and longer-term in their investment horizon.
Meritage Group LP has offices in San Francisco, Greenwich, and New York City and currently has a team of approximately 50 people.
