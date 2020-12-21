InRoads announces the retirement of the credit union's longtime board member and treasure Richard Louie.
According to a release from the credit union, Louie served more than four decades as a volunteer.
The entire executive team, all employees, and his fellow board members have never known a time that Richard was not an important part of the credit union, according to InRoads Credit Union Board Chair David Graham.
“I’m so honored to have worked alongside Richard for so many years,” Graham said “He will be greatly missed.”
InRoads President and CEO Brooke Van Vleet said credit unions rely on dedicated volunteers like Louie to bring an informed perspective to the strategic direction of the organization.
"He is one of the great ones," Van Vleet said. "We will miss him on the board, his decades of service and impact on the credit union will be remembered.”
InRoads Chief Lending Officer Robin Balza said Louie's "dedication to moving the credit union forward has always been integral to our overall success. He is a true member advocate.”
Following Louie’s retirement in November, the board appointed Lindsay Luttrell to fill to fill his position. Luttrell has served on the InRoads Supervisory Committee since 2017 and is an educator with the St. Helens School District.
InRoads Credit Union (inroadscu.org) serves Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah and Washington Counties.
For more information, call 503-397-2376.
