It's been over a year since Ricky and Kate Linares opened their St. Helens Grocery Outlet in August 2021, and they are proud to report that the business has been going strong.

Opening Celebration

Ricky and Kate Linares, center, their children, South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce representatives and others open the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet with a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 12, 2021
The Sign

This large sign graces the front of the St. Helens Grocery Outlet facing Highway 30.

"Everything's going amazing," Kate Linares said. "And I feel like the community has really taken to us and we've really taken to them."

"We feel like we've hit the sweet spot where we live, too, because we live here in St. Helens in town, and our neighborhood is great," Ricky Linares added. "Just the community in general, kind of like to Kate's point, it's been really cool, and we see so many regulars every day, too, so that's been a really nice highlight."

