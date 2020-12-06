For the first time in its 36-year history, Columbia River PUD is debt-free.
On Dec. 1, the PUD made its final bond payment to US Bank in the amount of $853,356.67, according to a release from the utility.
"Since 1984, the people of this district have been investing in our electric distribution system," PUD General Manager Michael Sykes said. "Paying off that long-standing debt is a big achievement. We are excited for all of our customers to finally reach this break-even point."
Historically, the PUD has only taken on debt to purchase facilities from Portland General Electric (PGE). The PUD issued a $17 million bond in 1984 to purchase the original electric system from PGE so the PUD could begin providing electric service. In 2000, a $15 million bond was approved for the PUD to purchase additional service area from PGE to serve more customers in St. Helens, Scappoose, and Columbia City.
The PUD has refinanced its bonds several times to take advantage of lower interest rates. The PUD last refinanced its debt in 2015. Since then, the PUD has made average annual payments of $1.22 million to become debt-free.
The utility's long-range planning allowed it to factor these savings into its 2019 Cost of Service Analysis. Knowing the bond payments would be finalized allowed the PUD to keep rates low when instituting a 2019 rate change.
While some utilities use long-term debt to fund system improvement and maintenance projects, CRPUD's Board of Directors has developed a philosophy where long-term borrowing is only acceptable to:
- Expand the PUD's service area
- Fund large capital projects like power generation
- Refund existing obligations to reduce debt service
The PUD uses cash to fund capital projects like the construction of new substations. This helps keep rates down for all customers by avoiding interest and financing fees.
About Columbia River PUD
Columbia River PUD provides electric service to 19,590 meters in Columbia and Multnomah Counties. The PUD currently employs 44 people and had a total operating and non-operating income of $35.2 million in 2019.
For more information, call 503-397-1844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.