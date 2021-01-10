Stephanie Rollins has joined the InRoads Credit Union team as the new vice president of commercial services.
In a release from InRoads, Rollins is described as a financial industry professional who began her banking career as a teller at a small community bank in Texas. She quickly advanced in her career, excelling in consumer, mortgage, and ultimately focusing on commercial lending.
According to the release, Rollins' leadership and experience will help the InRoads commercial department meet the needs and exceed the expectations of local businesses.
“Stephanie brings decades of experience to the InRoads team,” InRoads President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet said. “Her business insights as well as her confident, upbeat personality are a perfect fit for the organization.”
Rollins has a BBA from LeTourneau University in Texas, including just over two decades of financial services experience.
“I am excited to join the InRoads team because of the amazing culture and the focus on our community and the businesses we serve,” Rollins said. “I am so happy to have the opportunity to be a part of this team.”
Relatively new to Oregon, Rollins said she moved to the area just a handful of years ago from Texas.
“I like to spend my time off exploring the Pacific Northwest, reading, traveling, and working on my favorite hobby, genealogy,” Rollins said.
InRoads Credit Union is located at 425 S Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. The credit union may be reached at 503-397-2376.
