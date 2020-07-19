Sommers Financial Management (SFM) has opened a new branch office in Scappoose.
Since the firm had grown to five employees, space was limited in the St. Helens office at 144 S. 14th Street, according to Sommers Financial Management Founder and Chief Investment Strategist Adam Sommers. The St. Helens office remains open. The new Scappoose office, at 51605 Columbia River Highway, is located adjacent north of the Fred Meyer shopping complex.
SFM began in 2002 and is an independent, fee-only registered investment advisor, which derives no income from the sale of investment products. The firm provides personalized wealth management and financial planning. SFM offers free investment portfolio risk-analyses.
The location in Scappoose opened with an official ribbon cutting on July 9.
For more information contact Associate Advisor/Client Relationship Manager Blaine Butcher at 503- 397-1545, or at blaine@sommersfinancial.com.
