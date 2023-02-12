Business Oregon has profiled St. Helens in two separate writings it its latest newsletter.
City profile
The first illustrates the recent dedication ceremony for the St. Helens waterfront redevelopment.
“The City of St. Helens was established as a river port in the 1840s and thrived for years as a shipping hub. The city was later sustained by timber-related industries, including lumber and paper mills. When these mills closed in the early 2000s, the privately-owned sites lay abandoned for years, blocking public access to the riverfront.
“In 2015, the City of St Helens purchased two waterfront properties (former mills) and began the long process of planning and developing the city’s Waterfront Redevelopment Project. The city received Business Oregon funding from the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund to perform environmental assessments, economic impact studies, and community/stakeholder workshops for both sites, in preparation for acquiring the properties.
Another Brownfields Redevelopment grant allowed the city to develop a plan to reclaim a wastewater treatment lagoon between the two former industrial sites. When completed, the Waterfront Redevelopment Project will comprise about 275 acres of continuous riverfront, connecting residential districts to commercial districts and providing more community access to the river than the city has ever had before.
“The City of St. Helens has received a Special Public Works Fund loan from Business Oregon to fund phase one and the first part of phase two of the Riverfront Project.
The city has also received state legislature appropriated funds to complete a site assessment and feasibility study for the wastewater treatment lagoon reclamation project. Construction on the Streets and Utilities Extensions began in November 2022, and the city expects to begin construction on the Riverwalk project in 2023,” the Business Oregon profile reads.
Local business profile
In the second profile Business Oregon highlights Pacific Stainless Products.
“Pacific Stainless Products is a world-class custom metal fabrication company headquartered in St. Helens, Oregon. Over the last 30 years the company has become a key supplier to companies in the aerospace, architectural, food science, and semiconductor industries. Today, with some help from Business Oregon, Pacific Stainless is poised to help lead the re-shoring of the American semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.
“Stainless steel frames and enclosures for semiconductor equipment manufacturers have recently emerged as an important part of Pacific Stainless' business. While the demand from the company's core customers has been consistent year-over-year, product growth for semi-conductor parts has more than doubled in the last three years. With a $1.5 million award from Business Oregon's Emerging Opportunity Fund, Pacific Stainless will further invest in the equipment and workforce development programs it needs to capitalize on the surge in demand for semiconductor processing equipment.
“This project will result in the creation of family-wage jobs in Columbia County, as well as in Oregon, recapturing part of an industry supply chain that has moved out of state in recent years. The total impact of this project, including the value-added finishing that Oregon companies like Lam Research do with Pacific Stainless products, could amount to adding more than $100 million to Oregon's economy,” the Business Oregon profile states.
Pacific Stainless Products is located at 58500 McNulty Way in St. Helens. To reach Pacific Stainless Products, call 888-618-2122.
Business Oregon
Business Oregon is the state's economic development agency. The Business Oregon Commission oversees the agency's activities to ensure a coherent, integrated approach to economic development and a continuous policy direction that can transcend changes in executive and legislative leadership.
