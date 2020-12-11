Customers of Comcast in St. Helens continue to be sent to other areas for in-person service.
Comcast provides video, high speed internet and phone services to residential and business customers, but the local office has been closed since the pandemic outbreak last spring.
The Comcast location in St. Helens may soon close permanently, pending further negotiation between the city and Comcast.
The city entered into a 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast in 2007 and has extended the term since then. The nonexclusive agreement allows Comcast to operate within the city and outlines the conditions of its operation. The new agreement that city attorneys and Comcast representatives have been working on follows the model used between larger metropolitan areas and the company, said Bill Monahan, city attorney.
However, not all changes were to the council’s approval and Mayor Rick Scholl removed the first reading of the ordinance from the regular sessions agenda, citing dissatisfaction with the terms of the agreement discussed at the work session.
The section at the heart of the decision to prolong discussions with Comcast concerned the company’s customer service requirement. Previous agreements required the company to staff a customer service office located within city limits and open at least 40 hours a week. The new proposed agreement has no such requirement, prompting concern and suspicion from the council.
Tim Goodman, a Comcast representative said the change was proposed due to low store visits and the company’s ability to provide home service visits and remote customer service. Council members expressed concern that the company was using state-mandated pandemic closures as an excuse to close the location.
“The proposal for that piece was done well before the pandemic hit,” Goodman said. “It’s a business decision. Things are changing, things are not the way they were 10 years ago.”
Council member Doug Morten accused the company of taking advantage of St. Helens citizens by trying to close the office.
“I can’t understand why you would enter into conversations that are solely for economic development and not looking out for our customer base who are sorely needing,” Morten said. “It’s absurd to me that you’re trying to do business and come to us with a continued franchise agreement that would be ongoing.”
The Comcast facility is located on Port Avenue in St. Helens. It has been closed since March due to the pandemic, Goodman said. Service in the area would still be provided under the terms of the agreement, but the requirement to staff a location would not.
“It’s been closed because of the pandemic— no other reason,” Goodman said. “If the pandemic was not happening, we would still be having this conversation, but the store closure now is totally, 100% due to the pandemic.”
Scholl said the store would have been able to safely reopen with limited capacity over the last several months, like some of the Comcast stores in larger areas have done.
“You’re using a pandemic because your store has been closed and you realized your store has been closed and you’re using the pandemic as a stepping stone to start operating this way,” Scholl said.
Goodman said the proposal to remove the requirement of staffing a store in the city was not in reaction to the pandemic, and he did not have the authority to alter that portion of the agreement.
“It wasn’t closed to save money. It was closed for customer and employee safety reasons alone. No other reasons,” Goodman said.
Scholl advised city staff to continue to negotiate the terms of the agreement before reading and voting on it.
Other council business
The council approved $40,000 for updates to the Bennett Building which houses the utility department and municipal court offices. The improvements are to correct exterior work done to the upper windows of the building which were not historically accurate for the building, built in 1929. The money is mostly out of enterprise funds and utility funds, with a small portion from general funding.
The council also approved a resolution to adopt a universal fee schedule, a resolution to adopt a COVID-19 notification process, a resolution to set 2021 public meetings and holiday closures and a resolution to extend enterprise zone benefits for two more years to the Cascades Tissue Group Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.