In August 2023, the St. Helens Police Department received a tip regarding an individual that had been dealing substantial quantities of fentanyl in St. Helens. St. Helens officers and detectives began an investigation and identified the suspect as 45-year-old Nathan Rhoadarmer.
On September 3, 2023, the Columbia 911 Communications District received a call regarding drug activity at 51551 Columbia River Highway, Scappoose. A Scappoose Police Department sergeant responded to the location and identified one of the individuals as Nathan Rhoadarmer.
St. Helens officers responded to the location and executed a search warrant on Rhoadarmer's vehicle which led to Rhoadarmer’s arrest. Rhoadarmer was lodged at the Columbia County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance for both fentanyl and methamphetamine.
