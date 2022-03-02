St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway is scheduled to deliver his semi-annual department report during the St. Helens City Council work session Wednesday, March 2.
In a power-point outlining the report at the city's website, Greenway states that in 2021, next to officer-initiated traffic stops, “Suspicious Circumstances, Person, or Vehicle” continues to be the most common type of call for service for his officers.
By the numbers
During the 2021 calendar year, the St. Helens Police Department was responsible for the arrest of 591 adult offenders.
Use of Force
During 2021, force was used in 22 of the 591 arrests, or 3.7% of the time. • The most common type of force was takedowns.
Traffic Stops
The St. Helens Police Department conducted 2,131 traffic stops and issued 442 citations during the 2021 calendar year. This translates to approximately 79% of all traffic stops resulted in warnings.
The focus of our traffic enforcement efforts is not based on issuing citations; rather it is aimed at changing or modifying unsafe driving behavior.
2022 Goals
- Reduce crime and traffic accidents
- Asking for an increase in staffing this budget season to ensure that we can maintain our current level of service to the and help us to provide more proactive policing
- Maintain 90% community approval rating as seen in the recent St. Helens Community Survey
- Continue the progress on our public safety facility project
- Will improve the safety of our officers and the community
Previous coverage published Feb. 16
New year, safer St. Helens
Police chief lays out goals
ZOE GOTTLIEB
With less staff, more traffic accidents, and a police station stretched to its limits, the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) has no shortage of challenges ahead.
Despite the hardships, the department has won favor with the city, with roughly 90% of St. Helens city survey respondents saying they are satisfied with the police.
In an interview with The Chronicle, SHPD Chief Brian Greenway laid out the department's aims for 2022.
“One of our recurring annual goals is to see a reduction in crime and traffic accidents,” Greenway said. “To achieve this goal, we are asking for an increase in staffing, (which) will ensure that we can maintain our current level of service to the community as our population continues to grow and help us to provide more proactive policing to deter crime.”
The St. Helens City Council and Budget Committee will be reviewing and making decisions about adding additional patrol officers to next year’s budget during the upcoming budget cycle process this spring, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
“In the last few years, we have also completed a wage study to offer more competitive pay compared to surrounding Portland metro agencies and provided additional benefits such as a sign on bonus for lateral officers, increased vacation time, and a more appealing shift schedule,” King said.
Crimes and calls for service
“Crimes of opportunity” are on the rise, according to Greenway. Criminals caught rifling through an unattended bag, entering an unlocked vehicle, or stealing a package from someone’s front porch are just a few such examples.
“With increased reliance on technology in our daily lives, we are seeing an increase in cybercrimes, (which) include crimes that range from identity theft to child pornography,” Greenway said.
Among the most common calls for service are suspicious persons, vehicles, and assist calls, Greenway said, adding that a constant barrage of calls with little room for relief can lead to burnout, especially in a small town. Staffing shortages also translate to more officers working overtime, making it hard to retain police officers.
Public perception
Greenway said he and his officers hope to continue to deliver on a high level of community satisfaction, according to the results from the Oct. 2021 City of St. Helens Survey. The nationwide perception of police, however, will be harder to overcome.
“While our officers have earned high marks in our community due to their excellent work, the overall national dissatisfaction with policing services still impacts our officers,” Greenway said. “Officers are expected to always perform with perfection. They regularly respond to situations that are highly stressful, dangerous, and require life-saving decisions to be made with only a fraction of a second to think.”
Officers’ actions are always scrutinized, Greenway add.
“And there is often no leeway for any kind of mistake,” he said.
Despite the risks and the challenges, Greenway said his officers are there to make a difference.
“Ask any of our officers why they wanted to become a police officer, and they will tell you that they wanted to do something that made a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “While there are plenty of challenges that come with the job, it is also extremely satisfying to know that you are making a tangible, positive difference in people’s lives every day.”
Public safety facility
Another objective for the St. Helens Police Department, Greenway said, is to build on community relationships and oversee the eventual construction of a new public safety building.
Plans for the new 22,000 square foot building have taken shape for over a year. St. Helens city officials have hired Mackenzie Architecture to design the new facility at the intersection at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road to replace the old 2,200 square foot building located at 150 S 13th Street.
The new 22,000 square foot public safety facility comes with an estimated cost between $15 and $19 million and is designed to offer more space for police operations, a municipal court, city council chamber, and a community room. Construction of the new building could begin in 2023.
“The new building will improve the safety of our officers, make their jobs easier to do, and increase the overall safety of our community,” Greenway said.
The new facility also will help entice officers to the law enforcement agency by offering a working environment that will increase safety, meets modern policing standards, and helps them to more easily accomplish many of their duties, according to King.
History
Greenway officially took office as St. Helens Police in April 2018. He came to the SHPD after a 25-year career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where he oversaw the administrative and operational processes for multiple divisions, units, and specialized task forces. He also served as the incident commander during the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay hotel mass shooting in October 2017.
