Stout Photo 1

Rep. Brian Stout, R-Columbia City, works on the House floor at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

House Speaker Dan Rayfield called on Republican state Rep. Brian Stout to resign Tuesday after a Columbia County judge upheld a restraining order against him. 

Stout, a freshman from Columbia City, has been contesting for months a five-year restraining order brought by a former campaign volunteer who alleged he sexually assaulted her and threatened her life. Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Cathleen Callahan upheld the order Tuesday, writing that the woman who accused Stout was credible and Stout was not.

In a 13-page letter to attorneys representing both parties, Callahan summarized months of court hearings. The former campaign volunteer, who the Capital Chronicle is not naming because she’s a victim of sexual assault, began a relationship with Stout in 2020. She described a relationship that was violent early on, including a threat from Stout to push her over a cliff at Multnomah Falls if she told anyone about the relationship, pressuring her to engage in sexual acts she wasn’t comfortable with and touching her inappropriately in public. 

