Impact

The breakdown affected all 60 DMV offices throughout the state, and as many as 7,000 people were unable to obtain an ID card or driver’s license

 Courtesy from Oregon DMV

Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles has suffered another breakdown: Its cameras stopped working for a few days, preventing the agency from issuing IDs and driver’s licenses.

The system was down from midday last Wednesday, July 5 to midday Friday, July 7 and then stopped working for a time on Monday, July 10, said spokeswoman Michelle Godfrey.

“The outage prevented us from performing credential transactions that required a photo (to) be taken, but we continued all other transactions,” she said.

