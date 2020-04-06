Amani Center officials have cancelled the agency's annual Race Against Child Abuse event, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25.
Amani Center Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator Beth Pulito said that amid COVID-19 concerns prompting gathering restrictions and social distancing measures, the Amani Center is following the guidelines outlined by the CDC, OHA and Executive Orders issued by Governor Kate Brown’s office.
“We want to respect the recommendations and orders, as well as keep our participants, volunteers, staff and clients as safe as possible,” Pulito said.
The annual race, coinciding with National Child Abuse Prevention Month, has been the Amani Center’s 2nd largest fundraising event for years, comprising a portion of the annual 16-20% revenue that comes from fundraising and fundraising events.
“This fundraiser alone makes up a significant portion of our unrestricted income for the year which is vital to our survival as an agency,” Pulito said. “When you combine that loss, with a decline in medical insurance reimbursements due to a drop in scheduled assessments, along with a downturn in individual giving due to the uncertain economy both from an investment standpoint and an employment standpoint, you can imagine we’ve seen a deep decline in all areas of income.”
“The intervention and support services that the Amani Center provides to children and families in our community is a critical service, and delaying assessments for some children poses a threat of harm to a child’s physical and psychological wellbeing," Amani Center executive director Cassy Miller said. "Some children simply can’t wait for COVID-19 to go away before getting services and so we are dedicated to being here to help when they need us.”
Responding to child maltreatment has presented challenges in the face of COVID-19 and the Amani Center remains dedicated to their mission and assisting community partners with navigating obstacles that are repeatedly presenting themselves as organizations and clinics are closed or limiting services.
This is a complex and difficult time for professionals working in the field of child abuse when so many factors are inhibiting center’s abilities to easily serve children in need, but the Amani Center won’t let that keep from showing up for children, Amani officials said in a release.
The team has been adaptive and creative and continues to find the best possible solutions to challenging problems. They were able to react quickly and move the majority of their staff to conducting regular duties remotely. Additional staff remains on-site to provide medical evaluations and child forensic interviews for children that have been scheduled.
Child Advocacy Centers across the state, including the Amani Center, have implemented triaging guidelines for the current intakes as well as incoming referrals in response to COVID-19. This requires extensive case triaging to determine which children need to be served immediately and which children have to wait.
“It’s a horrible feeling because we want to ensure that every child has access to immediate intervention services," Miller said. "We take our responsibility to this community seriously and we will continue to work on behalf of these families."
As with any emergency service, the Amani Center is ready to serve, however, they need to balance seeing kids who fall within the description of critical cases, along with making sure these children are free from symptoms related to COVID-19 so that they can keep their staff safe as well.
Most of the staff of the Amani Center have moved to primarily work-from-home arrangements. Along with wages, the technology, IT support, equipment and software utilized to safeguard client information and uphold HIPAA compliance standards have added additional expenses to the Amani Center’s already lean, nonprofit budget. Costs related to acquiring Personal Protective Equipment and sanitation supplies have added to the financial strain as well.
“The children in our community are still being impacted by abuse and we don’t ever want them to go without services,” Amani program manager Amelia Kercher said. “It is scary to think about the drop in calls to the hotline, children have lost their safe spaces and safe people to report to, they are being asked to stay home and shelter in place, which can often be with their abuser or in a home where they are neglected, without access to basic needs."
Kercher said children are spending more time online and are at increased risk to be victimized by online predators.
Professionals in the child and family maltreatment field are concerned about the impact this will have on children’s long-term health and wellbeing and what this will mean when we come out on the other side of this pandemic response, according to the Amani release.
When children are once again in contact with mandatory reporters professionals expect to see an increase in the number of reports and a huge need for services, which will place strains on response agencies and mean an increased need for Amani Center forensic services.
The Amani Center officials said they know that the current situation, in the state, nation and worldwide is impacting individuals' decisions about making donations. Amani administrators are seeking other sources of funding but stress that individual contributions are desperately needed at this time to help ensure that vulnerable children continue to receive services.
The Center officials have been actively seeking recovery funds in the form of grants, as well as requesting flexibility from their current funding sources in how to utilize funds.
Online giving is set up as well, where individuals can give a one-time gift or create a recurring gift to continue funding the services they provide to the children of Columbia County.
If you are interested in supporting the Amani Center, giving can be completed at www.amanicenter.org and then by clicking “I Want to Donate” in the menu bar across the top of the home page.
For more information about the Amani Center and the services the Center provide, email info@amanicenter.org.
