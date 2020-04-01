The Kiwanis Club of St. Helens announces that the annual St. Helens Community Parade has been cancelled this year.
The annual event, scheduled for June 20, was cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic according to a release from members of the Kiwanis Club of St. Helens, the event’s longtime sponsor.
Past parades have drawn several thousand spectators and dozens of entries.
The club expects to sponsor the event again next year, according to Kiwanis Club of St. Helens member Don Patterson.
