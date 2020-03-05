The stalemate over cap and trade continues to slow the bill passing process this week at the Oregon Legislature in Salem.
The division between Democrats and Republicans over the greenhouse gas climate change bill triggered a Republican walkout from the session last week. However, according to media reports, Republican Sen. Tim Knopp and Rep. Cheri Helt continued to attend floor sessions this week.
The Chronicle's online poll asking if voters should make the decision about cap and trade had the majority of those voting agreeing that voters should have the final say.
The Oregon Legislature is scheduled to end the 35-day session Sunday, March 8.
Read more about the cap and trade debate and follow late developments about the session at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.